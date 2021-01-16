Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $35.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

