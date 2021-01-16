Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $35.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.
Shares of CWEN stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.