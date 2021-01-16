ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $4.10. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 265,301 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

