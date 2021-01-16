ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 448,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,377. The company has a market cap of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

