ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

