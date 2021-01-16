ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Down 36.8% in December

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
YLDE opened at $35.73 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.