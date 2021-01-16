ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Down 36.8% in December

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

YLDE opened at $35.73 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.65% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

