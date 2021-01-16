Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $707.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $697.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

