Clarius Group LLC Purchases 210 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $725.55 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $726.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.