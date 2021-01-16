Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,096,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 112,959 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 794,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,078,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,327,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 547,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after buying an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after buying an additional 60,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $81.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $83.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.