Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 182,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

NYSE ITW opened at $203.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

