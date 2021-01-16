Clarius Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.