Clarius Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in American Express by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,090,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $109,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,582,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.