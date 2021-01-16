Clarius Group LLC Acquires 101 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.4% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $727.76 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

