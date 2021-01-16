CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Trading 0.6% Higher

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CK Asset from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get CK Asset alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.