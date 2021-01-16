Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.16

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $104.02 million and approximately $46.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00514208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.84 or 0.04215139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016131 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

