Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Down 6.9%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.09 and last traded at $64.23. 38,264,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 25,105,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.