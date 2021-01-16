Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 203.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 394,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. 30,265,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,030,719. The company has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

