Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp raised Cirrus Logic from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

