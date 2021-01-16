Cindicator Reaches Market Cap of $19.21 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $19.21 million and $331,070.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00514208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.84 or 0.04215139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016131 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

