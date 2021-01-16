CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 67,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$44,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,488,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,676,960.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,472.00.

On Friday, January 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 199,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,330.00.

On Monday, December 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

On Monday, December 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 44,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,320.00.

On Monday, December 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,495.00.

On Friday, December 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

Shares of MBA opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

