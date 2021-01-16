CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.45.

Get Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) alerts:

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$53.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.44. Emera Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.