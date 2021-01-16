CIBC Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to $145.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $101.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

