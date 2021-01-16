CIBC Raises Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$32.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$29.98 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.97 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of -50.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

