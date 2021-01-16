CIBC Boosts Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$53.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.87.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.88. The company has a market cap of C$90.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

