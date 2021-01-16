CIBC Begins Coverage on IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

Equities research analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

IGIFF stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

