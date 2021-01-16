CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBHD)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.43.

About CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD)

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services through its subsidiary. The company offers loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services.

