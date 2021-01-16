Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Increased by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.24. 1,955,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,473. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.