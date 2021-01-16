Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chubb by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 242,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 58,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

