Chrono.tech Achieves Market Capitalization of $337,635.89 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $337,635.89 and approximately $28,102.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00007399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

