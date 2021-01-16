Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.92. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CJEWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.