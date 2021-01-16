China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 7,002,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,470,654. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

