China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 44.9% in December

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 714,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CREG stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

