China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,546,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 2,617,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,730.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRWOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,905. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
China Railway Group Company Profile
