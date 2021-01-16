China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,546,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 2,617,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,730.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRWOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,905. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.