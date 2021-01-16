China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.73. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 131,681 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

