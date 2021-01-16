China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.10

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 75519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter.

About China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

