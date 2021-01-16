China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:CEA opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

