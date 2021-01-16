Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $103.00. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

