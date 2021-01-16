Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $6.59. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 27,327 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

