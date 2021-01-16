Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,073,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $628.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

