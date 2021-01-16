Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $433,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $273.72 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.