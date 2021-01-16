ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) vs. Apergy (NYSE:APY) Head to Head Review

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) and Apergy (NYSE:APY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get ChampionX alerts:

This table compares ChampionX and Apergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX -54.03% -2.67% -1.21% Apergy -57.05% 6.94% 3.41%

ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apergy has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChampionX and Apergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $1.13 billion 3.12 $52.16 million $0.99 17.87 Apergy $1.13 billion 1.27 $52.16 million $0.99 18.69

ChampionX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ChampionX and Apergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 1 8 0 2.89 Apergy 0 3 4 0 2.57

ChampionX currently has a consensus price target of $15.96, indicating a potential downside of 9.76%. Apergy has a consensus price target of $13.94, indicating a potential downside of 24.64%. Given ChampionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Apergy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of ChampionX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Apergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ChampionX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChampionX beats Apergy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. It offers its products under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brand names. The Drilling Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.