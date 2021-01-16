Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Given New $6.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CHPRF stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.