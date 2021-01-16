Chainlink (LINK) Trading 34% Higher Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $8.75 billion and $6.20 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $21.79 or 0.00059047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 34% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.00513991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00044843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.39 or 0.04244667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014158 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.