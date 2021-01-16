Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $30,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

