Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,490.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and last traded at GBX 1,446 ($18.89), with a volume of 884627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,436 ($18.76).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,155.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 745.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Get Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) alerts:

In other Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) news, insider Richard Preston sold 29,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £25,181.25 ($32,899.46).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.