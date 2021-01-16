Centric Cash Trading Up 0.7% This Week (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $143,877.31 and approximately $122,874.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001373 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040914 BTC.

