Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil & gas producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. Notably, based on the strong operational efficiencies, it has reduced 2020 capital budget while expecting higher production volumes. Moreover, its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. The company has a strong cost control initiative as reflected in its declining lease operating expenses. However, lower oil equivalent production volumes and price of the commodity has been affecting the company’s cashflows. Moreover, the firm’s adjusted free cash flow remained in the negative territory for the last few years. Given the weak commodity price environment, the situation is not expected to improve anytime soon.”

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.78.

Shares of CDEV opened at $2.49 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

