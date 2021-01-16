Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.52. 10,270,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,642,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

