Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $30.94. 455,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 414,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.
CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.59.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,756 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
