Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $30.94. 455,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 414,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,756 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.