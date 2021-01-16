Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

CLRB opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

