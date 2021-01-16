Celer Network (CELR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.83 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $35.30 million and $14.83 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00059524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00512433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.87 or 0.04180639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012989 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

